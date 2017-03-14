Back-to-back champ!

While many were playing with water and powder at various venues, star cyclist, Romello Crawford made hay during the sunny Phagwah weekend on his saddle with back-to-back victories.

Two days after winning the feature 35-lap event of the Diamond Mineral Water criterium fixture in the National Park, Crawford took his talents to the open roads of Berbice and once again dominated a field of Guyanese premier wheelsmen.