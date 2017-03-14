Back in front!

- Jaguars sting Scorpions to retake lead in Regional four-day competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica,  CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional four-day championship here yesterday.

Playing on the final day of their sixth round game at Sabina Park, Jaguars successfully chased down a target of 182 to depose Scorpions as leaders, with Vishaul ending unbeaten on 63

Vishaul Singh
Shimron Hetmyer

They lost just one wicket – that of veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul for five – but Vishaul found an ally in Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer to see Jaguars home in an unbroken 78-run, fourth wicket partnership.

Reifer, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his fine all-rounder efforts in the contest, was unbeaten on 37.

All told, Vishaul faced 103 deliveries in a trifle over three hours at the crease and struck eight fours while fellow left-hander Reifer counted three fours and a six in a 63-ball innings.

Jaguars had resumed the day on 79 for two and benefitted initially from a 27-run partnership between Vishaul and Chanderpaul.

Scoreboard

SCORPIONS 1st Innings 255
JAGUARS 1st Innings 262
SCORPIONS 2nd Innings 188
JAGUARS 2nd Innings (target: 182)
(overnight 79 for two)
T Chanderpaul ret. hurt                              0
S Hetmyer c Blackwood b Miller             42
*L Johnson c McCarthy b Green              10
V Singh not out                                             63
S Chanderpaul c wkp Walton b Mindley   5
R Reifer not out                                             37
Extras (b14, lb7, w5, nb1)                         27
TOTAL (3 wkts, 54 overs)                        184
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-79, 3-106.
Bowling: Taylor 8-2-33-0, Green 6-0-29-1 (w4), Mindley 10-0-19-1 (nb1), Miller 20-2-32-1, Jacobs 3-0-16-0, McCarthy 4-0-20-0, Campbell 3-0-14-0.
Result: Jaguars won by seven wickets.
Man-of-the-Match: Raymon Reifer.
Toss: Jaguars.
Umpires: V Smith, J Wilson

