Demerara begins title defence against Essequibo at Eve Leary

By Royston Alkins

Defending champions, Demerara U15s will begin their title defence of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter – County 50 – overs competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary when they face Essequibo today.

Demerara, who defeated Berbice in last year's final in controversial fashion after Daniel Mootoo effected a `Mankad' to claim the last Berbice wicket, will fancy their chances against the usually undercooked Cinderella side.