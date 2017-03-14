GDF teams sweep league titles

Second half goals from Olvis Mitchell and Delroy Fraser propelled the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) League Leaders Knockout Championships defeating Fruta Conquerors 2-0 Sunday at the Camp Ayanganna ground. Both conversions came during the final five minutes of the contest after the home side had survived an onslaught by the visitors who were guilty of wasting many goal scoring opportunities.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.