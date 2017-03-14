Joseph lauds talent of U15 cricketers

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-County competition sponsored by Dave West Indian Imports, will get cracking today with two matches.

The import giant renewed its sponsorship for the 2017 competition last Friday at the GCB head office, Regent Road, Bourda.

The sponsorship, in its second year, will ensure the participation of the four team competition which bowls off today, a release from the GCB stated.