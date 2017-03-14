Karty shines but Hurricanes slip to heavy loss

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Youth World Cup star Keacy Carty’s second first class half-century was not enough to prevent Leeward Islands Hurricanes from a heavy innings defeat to Barbados Pride inside three days here yesterday.

The 19-year-old struck the top score of 79 as Hurricanes, resuming the day on 16 for four, were dismissed for 124 about 45 minutes after lunch on the final day of the sixth round encounter at Kensington Oval, to suffer an innings and 26-run defeat.

He was one of just three batsmen in double figures with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton and Akeal Hosein both getting 15.

All told, Carty struck 12 boundaries in an innings spanning 181 balls and nearly four hours.

Man-of-the-Match fast bowler Kemar Roach was the leading bowler with four for 18 from 16 overs while off-spinner Roston Chase finished with two for 37.

Starting the penultimate day of the sixth round contest staring at defeat, Hurricanes lost two more quick wickets to slump to 38 for six.

In the fourth over of the morning, Roach bowled Gavin Tonge for two after the nightwatchman had resumed on nought and the resurgent Test bowler then sent back Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner for five to a catch at the wicket.

Carty anchored two small stands to get Hurricanes to 94 for seven at the interval, adding 35 with Hamilton for the seventh wicket and a further 48 for the eighth wicket with Hosein.

About half-hour before lunch, Hamilton fell to another catch at the wicket off seamer Justin Greaves and Hosein followed after the break, driving chase to Jomel Warrican at cover.

Carty, who started the day on 12, was unbeaten on 58 at lunch and was eventually last out – giving wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich his fifth catch of the innings when he nicked a push at Roach.

For the second time in the game, captain Kieran Powell was unable to bat because of illness.

SCOREBOARD

PRIDE 1st Innings 313

HURRICANES 1st Innings 163

HURRICANES 2nd Innings (following-on)

(overnight 16 for four)

M Hodge c wkp Dowrich b Roach 0

J Otto c wkp Dowrich b Cummins 0

K Carty c wkp Dowrich b Roach 79

A Joseph b Chase 1

R Cornwall c Carter b Warrican 3

G Tonge b Roach 2

N Bonner c wkp Dowrich b Roach 5

+J Hamilton c wkp Dowrich b Greaves 15

A Hosein c Warrican b Chase 15

J Campbell not out 0

*K Powell absent out

Extras (b1, lb1, w1, nb1) 4

TOTAL (all out, 59 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-13, 4-16, 5-22, 6-38, 7-73, 8-121, 9-124, 10-124.

Bowling: Roach 16-9-18-4, Cummins 11-3-21-1 (w1, nb1), Stoute 6-2-19-0, Chase 14-2-37-2, Warrican 6-4-5-1, Greaves 6-2-22-1.

Result: Pride won by an innings and 26 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Kemar Roach.

Umpires: L Reifer, G Lloyd.