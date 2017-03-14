Taylor excited about Warriors assignment

`Guyana is a team that is always in the top three in CPL since day one so I’m hoping that we can do it again and hopefully lift the trophy this time around, – Steven Taylor

By Royston Alkins

ICC Americas opener Steven Taylor, who will turn out for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2017 Hero’s Caribbean Premier league (CPL) says that he is excited about his journey to the South American franchise for the 2017 season.

“I’m very excited, Guyana is a team that is always in the top three in CPL since day one so I’m hoping that we can do it again and hopefully lift the trophy this time around,” Taylor said during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.