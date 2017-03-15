CONCACAF committed to good governance

Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) President Victor Montagliani officially launched the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Frank Watson national U15 tournament yesterday at the National Gymnasium on the first day of his two-day visit to local shores.

The event, which emulates the nationwide Namilco Thunderbolt Flour U17 championships, was made possible through a partnership between the federation and the Pele FC Alumni Corporation.

The tournament is named after Pele FC's first president and will