CONCACAF committed to good governance
- declares Montagliani at historic launch of Frank Watson national U15 tournament
Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) President Victor Montagliani officially launched the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Frank Watson national U15 tournament yesterday at the National Gymnasium on the first day of his two-day visit to local shores.
The event, which emulates the nationwide Namilco Thunderbolt Flour U17 championships, was made possible through a partnership between the federation and the Pele FC Alumni Corporation.
The tournament is named after Pele FC’s first president and will …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments