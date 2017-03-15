Montagliani optimistic that infrastructure challenges in Guyana will be tackled
- following discussions with President Granger, Joe Harmon, Christopher Jones
Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) President Victor Montagliani yesterday declared that stronger governance models aid in eradicating corruption while promoting transparency and accountability within the confederation.
He was speaking at a press conference held yesterday afternoon at the Le Meridien Pegasus Hotel.
Asked what measures and systems CONCACAF institutes to ensure transparency and accountability given the recent history of corruption that has tainted the confederation, Montagliani said: "One of the things…
