Shaw, bowlers spur Demerara to 115-run win over E’bo

By Royston Alkins

Skipper Shoaib Shaw stroked a crafty 56 and got support from his bowlers as defending champions Demerara dismissed Essequibo for 64 to complete a comprehensive 115-run victory at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, yesterday.

The victory was an ideal start to Demerara’s title defence of the 2017 Guyana Cricket Board/ Dave West Indian Imports U15 Inter – County limited overs competition.

Demerara won the toss and elected to bat first as Shaw led the way with an