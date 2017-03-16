Demerara scamper to 10-run victory over Berbice

-Spinners dominate the day

By Royston Alkins

Defending champions, Demerara scampered to 10-run victory over Berbice at the Enmore Community Development Centre ground in an exciting, low-scoring affair to hand the title holders their second win on consecutive days.

Demerara won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow outfield and labored to 109 for 9 from their allotted 50 overs.

Skipper Shoaib Shaw was once again the team’s main contributor, scoring a patient 36. He added 37 for the first wicket with Movindra Dindyal before Dindyal was caught at cover for (10) trying to force off-spinner Abdul Ramsammy off the back foot.

The batsmen found it difficult to score as Ramsammy and fellow spinners Daniel Dharamdat and Gourav Ramesh kept the Demerara batsmen quiet.

