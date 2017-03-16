Demerara scamper to 10-run victory over Berbice
-Spinners dominate the day
By Royston Alkins
Defending champions, Demerara scampered to 10-run victory over Berbice at the Enmore Community Development Centre ground in an exciting, low-scoring affair to hand the title holders their second win on consecutive days.
Demerara won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow outfield and labored to 109 for 9 from their allotted 50 overs.
Skipper Shoaib Shaw was once again the team’s main contributor, scoring a patient 36. He added 37 for the first wicket with Movindra Dindyal before Dindyal was caught at cover for (10) trying to force off-spinner Abdul Ramsammy off the back foot.
The batsmen found it difficult to score as Ramsammy and fellow spinners Daniel Dharamdat and Gourav Ramesh kept the Demerara batsmen quiet.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments