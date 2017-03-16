Essequibo rebound to beat President’s XI by 59 runs

Essequibo, rebounded from their opening match loss to Demerara to defeat the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) President’s XI by 59 runs in the second round of the GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Under 15 Inter County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday.

Essequibo, who won the toss and batted first, made 177 for 7 from their allotted 50 overs. Skipper Sheldon Charles top scored with 38 in an innings decorated with seven fours and one six. Charles had earlier put on 67 for the first wicket with Chaitram Seurattan who made 18.

Seurattan’s innings included two fours. Mark Mohabir chipped in with 22.

Ryan Allison took 3-16 from six overs for the GCB select side, who, in their reply were routed for 118 in the 49th over. Only Shamar Yearwood showed any resistance, scoring 29. His innings included three boundaries.

Wasim Mohamed did the damage for the Cinderella side taking 3 for 18. He got support from Devindra Ramadhin who bagged 2 for 19.  Charles was named player of the match.

