Guyanese invited to historic boxing seminar in T&T

The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Board of Control (TTBBC) will partner with the World Boxing Council (WBC) to stage a historic seminar for coaches, referees and judges March 20-22 to which Guyanese are invited to attend.

The three-day seminar will be held at the VIP Lounge of the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain.

According to well-known boxing personality, Boxu Potts, the event will mark a significant turnaround in the sport, focusing on education and training which is hoped to create a platform for a booming boxing industry.

Potts, director of the WBC Caribbean and Central America Youth and Amateur Programme, under whose auspices the workshop will be held, said the local boxing board under its chairman Dr. Barry Ishmael must take credit for the vision and foresight in conceptualizing the ground-breaking event.

