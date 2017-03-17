2017 National School Basketball Festival launched

Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) officially launched the 12th edition of the National School Basketball Festival Conference Championship yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The event which is slated to commence on March 31st, will be divided into four conferences which are New Amsterdam, Corentyne, Region #10 and Georgetown Combined. Upon the conclusion of the conference round, the Nation Championship will start in July.

During his feature address, YBG Co-Director Chris Bowman said, "We are extremely grateful to host this event for the 12th year in a row and it has been hard work. We started with one sponsor and because of Digicel, Banks DIH and Beharry Group of Companies, we have grown into the tournament you see today that spans several districts and touches over 600 students."