2017 National School Basketball Festival launched
Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) officially launched the 12th edition of the National School Basketball Festival Conference Championship yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
The event which is slated to commence on March 31st, will be divided into four conferences which are New Amsterdam, Corentyne, Region #10 and Georgetown Combined. Upon the conclusion of the conference round, the Nation Championship will start in July.
During his feature address, YBG Co-Director Chris Bowman said, “We are extremely grateful to host this event for the 12th year in a row and it has been hard work. We started with one sponsor and because of Digicel, Banks DIH and Beharry Group of Companies, we have grown into the tournament you see today that spans several districts and touches over 600 students.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
Royston King charged with forgery
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
Comments
About these comments