Edward’Screw’ Richmond U18 Football Championship

Wisburg Secondary, New Silvercity in winners row

Defending champion Wisburg Secondary and New Silvercity secured wins over Private Schools Combined (Marcia Craig’s Institute and School of Excellence) and Mackenzie High, respectively, when the 2017 Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U18 Football Championship continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Wisburg Secondary School ground in Linden, Wisburg hammered Private Schools Combined by a 5-0 scoreline. Shannal Samuels bagged a brace in the third and eighth minute, while Joel Isaacs, Jonathan Copeland and Omal Williams netted in the sixth, 13th and 35th minute apiece.

On the other hand, New Silvercity Secondary edged Mackenzie High by a 3-2 margin. Malachi Todd, Ojahai Whittington and Jude Forrester netted in the 11th, 13th and 30th minute respectively. For the loser, consolation goals were scored in the 31st and 45th minute.

 

