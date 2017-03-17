Futsal Championship

Goal feast at the National Gymnasium

West Front Road-Gold is Money and Tigerbay sealed their berths to the group round when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship playoff round concluded yesterday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

West Front Road handcuffed the Camp Street All-Stars 10-2. Carl Tudor recorded a hat-trick in the seventh, ninth and 28th minute, while Roy Cassou also netted thrice in the 18th, 26th and 27th minute.

Tallying a double in the rout was Randolph Wagner in the 10th and 25th minute, while Andre Webber and Jamal Pedro netted in the 20th and 29th minute, respectively.

For the loser, Ron Lyken scored in the 13th minute, while an own goal in the previous minute opened their tally.

