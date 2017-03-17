GCB/ Dave West Indian Imports U15 Inter-County, third round

Berbice and Essequibo tussle for a place in the final

-Demerara face President’s XI at Everest in dead-rubber game

By Royston Alkins

Action in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 Tournament resumes today at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary where Essequibo take on Berbice, while defending Champions, Demerara will take on the GCB/President’s XI at the Everest Sports Club ground.

Marvan Prashad will be hoping to rebound with the bat after his brief stay at the crease against Demerara 

Demerara is currently leading the points standing after notching up wins against Essequibo and Berbice in the first two rounds.

Skipper Sheldon Charles will be the main man with both bat and ball for Essequibo.

Berbice and Essequibo on the other hand, both registered wins against the President’s XI, are joint second. Both teams will be aiming to register a win in today’s third and final round when they face each other to earn the right to play Demerara in the final at the GCC, Bourda.

Both skippers, Sheldon Charles who found form in Essequibo’s win over the President’s XI and Marvan Prashad who led Berbice to a 141 run win over the same opposition, with a flowing half century, will have to play pivotal roles in today’s encounter to see their side to victory.

Action starts at 9:30 hours at both venues.

