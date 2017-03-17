GCB/NSSCC s emifinal

Skipper Kevlon Anderson leads with 61, & 2/11

By Royston Alkins

Lower Corentyne Secondary skipper Kevlon Anderson stroked an eye catching half century to lead his side to a six-wicket victory over defending Champions Chase Academy in the GCB/DMLAS/MOE/ National Secondary School’s 30 overs Cricket Tournament, yesterday at the Albion Sports Complex. This ensures his side’s entry into next week’s final against West Demerara Secondary.

Lower Corentyne won the toss and asked Chase to take the first strike on a flat batting wicket with a fast outfield. Chase, however, failed to utilize the conditions, and could only manage 107 for 8 from their allotted 30 overs.

The defending champions lost their first wicket in the third over with the score on 15, after Lester Cupidore was caught at extra cover, playing a loose drive.

Sachin Singh who opened the batting with Cupidore looked his usual pugnacious self and threatened to give Chase an ideal start when he drove medium pacer Rico Ramsammy down the ground for two fours in the 5th over. Singh looked in good touch and seemed poised to set Albion a light, only for his innings to end prematurely, when he was needlessly run out for 16, in the 7th over.

Garrick Persaud and Skipper Ashmead Nedd were then at the wicket with the score on 37 for 2, and with some rebuilding to do.

The two batted cautiously and carried the score to 50 in the 14th over, after a sizzling off drive by Persaud from Joshua Wilson’s off spin. It looked to be Persaud’s day after he had endured a torrid time in the tournament. Persaud, however, lost Nedd in the 18th over to leave the score on 63 for 3.

Dwain Dick, the innings’ top scorer, arrived at the crease and he made his intentions known from the start by smoking Kristoff Williams down the ground for consecutive boundaries in the 19th over to carry the score to 73 for 3. Dick continued his aggression by hitting Vijay Gopilall for his third boundary in the 20th over to take the score to 80 for 3.

Dick looked set to push the innings along with only ten overs remaining. He managed to put on 39 with Persaud before being dismissed for 32 from 37 deliveries in the 27th over. The innings which never really got going apart from Dick’s knock, finished on 107 for 8, with Persaud the other main contributor, scoring 27 from 72 deliveries, with extras adding 13 to the total.

Anderson took 2 for 11 from his 6 overs, and was supported by Gopilall who had 2 for 26 for the hosts.

Lower Corentyne, in their reply, looked assured from the start, barring the loss of opener Devendra Sumra who failed to score. Anderson and Junior Sinclair then shared a 99 run partnership to take the game away from the defending champions. The pair batted sensibly and found the gaps with ease to continually frustrate Chase’s bowlers. Anderson, in particular, looked pleasing on the eyes, as he stroked 3 fours and scampered 14 doubles, to make a well-crafted 61.

The 16 year Sinclair who represented Guyana at the Under 15 Level two years ago was dismissed for 33, LBW to Singh, to leave the score on 100 for 2. Justin Gobin, who nonchalantly strolled to the crease went LBW to the first ball he faced, to put Singh on a hat trick that was safely negotiated by Ramsammy, batting fifth in the order.

Anderson was bowled by Nedd for 61, with his team needing just 6 runs for the victory.

Lower Corentyne eventually reached their target with six wickets to spare in the 27th over, securing their place in the National Finals against West Demerara Secondary which will be played at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda, on the 24th of March.