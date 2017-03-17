Rugby America’s North (RAN) Regional Development Manager (RDM) Scott Harland along with ‘Get Into Rugby’ Coordinator, Kwanieze John are currently in Guyana to assist the Union in several areas.

The pair which has visited these shores on numerous occasions will also coordinate a Level One Course starting today.

According to the Harland, their visit is to assist the continued development of the sport locally and to build on the performances of the national team by exposing more youths to the game along with structural assistance to keep talent in the sport.

Said the Canadian, "We're here to help the union address the structure behind that [Development of the sport], the foundation of the game, the youth that are playing, the coaching and refereeing that is delivered to the broader programme here in Guyana." Starting today, RAN through the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will commence level one courses for coaches and referees. The coaching programme will be conducted today, while the refereeing courses will be held tomorrow. Both will take place at the YMCA on Thomas Lands from 9:00hrs.