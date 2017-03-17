Lady Jaguars 79th in latest FIFA rankings

The Guyana Women’s senior national team, ‘the Lady Jaguars’, achieved their best ever ranking in the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)/Coca-Cola Rankings of 79th, after the latest standings were released yesterday by the world body.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation, President Wayne Forde said, “The recently-concluded first ever Women’s Development League is evidence of the renewed focus we are placing on women’s football. The ‘Lady Jags’ have produced some of our proudest and most memorable moments as a football nation. I do believe that the time is upon us to match their efforts with a comprehensive domestic programme. The Executive Committee is fully committed to implementing such programmes in the coming years”.

Amongst the teams based in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) zone, Guyana trail Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, who are currently ranked 65th and 46th, respectively. The document further stated, “The GFF wrapped up the National Women’s Development League last Sunday, with the Guyana Defence Force FC as the winners, followed by Paiwomak Warriors FC in second, and St. Ignatius FC in third place. Additionally, as part of International Women’s Day, the GFF will profile women in football during the course of the month on their social media portals and in the mass media.”