NBA roundup

(The Sports Xchange) The Boston Celtics continued their mastery of the Timberwolves, overcoming a 10-point first-half deficit and cruising to a 117-104 victory over Minnesota at TD Garden for the 11th straight time. Ricky Rubio led the Timberwolves with 23 points and seven assists. Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Muhammad each scored 21 points.

Trail Blazers 110, Spurs 106

Damian Lillard scored 36 points as Portland stunned San Antonio. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 34 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

Mavericks 112, Wizards 107

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Mavericks, who swept the season series. John Wall had 26 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, and his 44th double-double of the season.

Rockets 139, Lakers 100

Lou Williams scored 30 points off the bench against his former team and James Harden recorded his 17th triple-double of the season as Houston cruised past Los Angeles. Julius Randle paired a career-high 32 points, with eight rebounds, for the Lakers.

Jazz 97, Pistons 83

Gordon Hayward piled up 25 points, eight rebounds and George Hill supplied 17 points for the Jazz, who have won six of their last seven games. Ish Smith’s 16 points led Detroit.

Heat 120, Pelicans 112

Goran Dragic scored 33 points and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 17 rebounds as Miami defeated New Orleans. Anthony Davis recorded 27 points and eight rebounds for the Pelicans.

Pacers 98, Hornets 77

Paul George scored a season-high 39 points and Monta Ellis added 16 points for the Pacers.

who shot 53.4 percent and outrebounded the Hornets 39-27. Frank Kaminsky led Charlotte with 20 points.

Grizzlies 98, Bulls 91

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol scored 27 points apiece, and Tony Allen added 10 points and six rebounds as the Grizzlies earned their second consecutive victory. Rajon Rondo led the Bulls with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Kings 107, Suns 101

Rookie Skal Labissiere scored a career-high 32 points, including Sacramento’s first 16 of the fourth quarter. TJ Warren had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Devin Booker added 19 points for Phoenix.

Bucks 97, Clippers 96

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points apiece, and Milwaukee ended an eight-game losing streak at Staples Center. DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Blake Griffin finished with 18 points, while J.J. Redick scored 16.