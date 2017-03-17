South Dakota Drag Meet

Dutch speaking daredevil, Prakash Lachman has been talking up a storm ahead of Sunday’s ‘Reaction’ Dragz meet at the South Dakota Circuit

.The Surinamese, whose fleet of cars includes a Nissan Skyline GTR R34, is boasting that his machine can “take down” the GTR Nismo in the Mohamed’s Enterprise camp

Of course we can take down the GTR. We now have two very fast drag cars; chances are they could run even,” Lachman told media operatives recently. His Nissan Skyline GTR R34 is an old model which was made famous by the late Paul Walker of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie series

Mohamed’s Enterprise’s GTR Nismo and GTR Goliath, which is tuned by Switzer Perform

ance, were flawless at the last drag meet, something that the camp will look to continue on Sunday. Switzer Performance is based in Miami and is known for producing some of the fastest GTRs in the world.

Lachman meanwhile, is looking to better his performance from the last time when he was left in the dust by the Mohamed’s GTR Nismo.

Note: The international drag strip and launch pad will be completed in time for Sunday. This will certainly encourage even faster times on race day, the organizers have said.

With regards to comfort and safety of spectators, it was explained that the club is in the process of erecting stands in the in-field to cater for a more relaxed view of the racing.

Cars aside, in excess of $50,000 will be at stake for the fastest bus. On race day, free runs begin at 09:00hrs, followed by qualifying an hour later. The knockout rounds will start from 11:00hrs.