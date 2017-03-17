Stag Beer Elite League Season II
Season Two resumes Sunday
The second half of Season Two in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Beer Elite League begins on Sunday March 19th at the Camp Ayanganna ground with a doubleheader.
The opening fixture at 16:00hrs will pit cellar occupant, Linden unit Topp XX against second placed Fruta Conquerors. Meanwhile, the feature contest at 18:00hrs will witness hosts and league leaders, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) battling third placed Victoria Kings.
Admission to the venue is $500.
