B/ce sets up finals rematch with Demerara
By Royston Alkins
Berbice defeated Essequibo by 10 wickets at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, yesterday to secure a place in tomorrow’s final
Of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter County U15 limited overs competition.
They will play defending champions Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda.
The Berbicians produced a clinical display yesterday after Essequibo won the toss and elected to bat.
First, the dismissed Essequibo for 85 and then romped to victory in 24.1 overs to set up a grand finale with their arch rivals.
The Essequibo team found themselves quickly in trouble losing their first wicket with the score on 28 when left-arm orthodox spinner Hemraj Harrilall removed Chaterman Seuratten for 1.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
-
Royston King charged with forgery
Comments
About these comments