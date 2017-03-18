B/ce sets up finals rematch with Demerara

By Royston Alkins

Berbice defeated Essequibo by 10 wickets at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, yesterday to secure a place in tomorrow’s final

Of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter County U15 limited overs competition.

They will play defending champions Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda.

The Berbicians produced a clinical display yesterday after Essequibo won the toss and elected to bat.

First, the dismissed Essequibo for 85 and then romped to victory in 24.1 overs to set up a grand finale with their arch rivals.

The Essequibo team found themselves quickly in trouble losing their first wicket with the score on 28 when left-arm orthodox spinner Hemraj Harrilall removed Chaterman Seuratten for 1.