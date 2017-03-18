Boxers ink contracts for ‘Locked and Loaded’ card

The ‘Locked and Loaded’ card set for April 9 at the Giftland Mall is now official.

Boxers for the six-fight Pro/Am event inked their respective contracts yesterday which effectively seals the deal and virtually puts an end to weeks of speculations and verbal sparring.

Yesterday’s signings took place at the headquarters of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) on the Avenue of the Republic.

The ‘Locked and Loaded’ professional segment will see the flashy Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques making his highly anticipated ring return in the feature bout of the evening.

The showman flyweight who has not fought since last February will look to shake off some ring rust since his promotional team has already lined up a Commonwealth title fight with their sights set on a world title crack later in the year.