Reifer sparks Red Force collapse

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Guyana Jaguars seamer Raymon Reifer sustained his good form as he helped trigger a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting collapse on the opening day of their seventh round clash here yesterday.

Opting to bat first, Red Force were well positioned at 172 for four but slumped badly to lose their last six wickets for 30 runs to be bowled out for a disappointing 202 in their first innings at Queen’s Park Oval.

Left-hander Isaiah Rajah top-scored with 41 while Imran Khan got 36 and Yannic Cariah, 33.

It was Reifer who helped to destroy the latter part of the innings, finishing with three for 38 with his left-arm seam while pacer Romario Shepherd (2-36), Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (2-46) and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-59) each picked up two wickets.

At the close, tournament leaders Jaguars were 38 for one, having lost Shimron Hetmyer for 15, four overs before the end.

Hoping to build on their massive win over Windward Islands Volcanoes in the last round, Red Force started fairly strongly despite losing opener Evin Lewis cheaply for 22 with 34 runs on the board.

Captain and opener Kyle Hope and Rajah rebuilt the innings in a 47-run, second wicket stand to propel the hosts to 62 for one at lunch.

Rajah faced 96 deliveries in just over two hours and counted six fours while Hope hit four fours in a 101-ball innings before falling to fellow Barbadian Reifer after lunch with the score on 81.

Bishoo struck twice in a productive period for Jaguars as Red Force lost three wickets for 30 runs to decline to 111 for four.

However, Imran Khan and Cariah then combined in the best stand of the innings, adding 61 for the fifth wicket to pull Red Force out of trouble.

Khan’s knock was a breezy one, coming from 58 deliveries and including seven fours while Cariah was more patient, facing 82 balls in two hours at the crease and striking just two fours.

They perished within 22 deliveries of each other with Shepherd accounting for both and Reifer ran through the lower order quickly to seize the initiative for Jaguars.