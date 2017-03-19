Carmel Secondary mauls Brickdam Secondary 12-0

Carmel Secondary, Sir Leon Lessons, Queenstown Secondary and South Ruimveldt sealed their respective berths to the knockout round when the fifth Milo U18 secondary schools football championships continued yesterday.

Played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Carmel Secondary dismantled Brickdam Secondary 12-0. Shaquille Cox recorded a hat-trick in the ninth, 14th and 37th minute while Darron Niles scored a double in the 17th and 20th minute and Romel Maxwell bagged a brace in the 19th and 28th minute.

Assisting with goals were Shaquille Baptiste, Ryan Fredericks, Shawn Harvey, Stefon Duke and Romel Smith in the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.