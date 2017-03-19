Fudadin, Reifer half-centuries put Jaguars ahead

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Assad Fudadin struck a half-century in his first game of the season while Raymon Reifer gathered his second and 10th overall, as Guyana Jaguars batted the entire second day to eke out a small lead over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here yesterday.

At the close, Jaguars were 246 for eight in the seventh round contest of the Regional four-day championship, with Fudadin having top-scored with 57 and Reifer unbeaten on exactly 50.

Nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo scored 39 while Veerasammy Permaul got 24 and Vishaul Singh, 22.

Assad Fudadin

Pacer Marlon Richards was the best bowler with four for 34 while off-spinner Bryan Charles supported with three for 70.

Heading into day three at Queen’s Park Oval, tournament leaders Jaguars lead by 44 runs.

Resuming the day on 38 for one in response to Red Force’s disappointing 202 all out on Friday’s opening day, Jaguars were inspired mainly through three partnerships.

Rajindra Chandrika added just five to his overnight 12 to leave the visitors on 47 for two in the second over of the morning but Fudadin joined Bishoo to post 89 for the second wicket and rally the innings.

The left-handed Fudadin, returning to the side after missing the opening six games, struck nine fours in a knock lasting 135 balls and just over 2-1/2 hours while Bishoo counted five fours off 131 deliveries in a shade over three hours at the crease.

Both perished as Jaguars lost three wickets for 13 runs in the space of 53 balls but the in-form Reifer took control of the innings to anchor two solid partnerships and keep the two-time defending champions ahead of the game.

First, he put on 47 for the sixth wicket with Vishaul to put Jaguars in touching distance of their target before adding a further 42 for the eighth wicket with Permaul, to build a lead for his side.

The left-handed Reifer has so far faced 126 deliveries in a little over 2-1/2 hours at the crease and struck six boundaries.

