Berbice dethrone Demerara to take U15 title

By Royston Alkins

Berbice Skipper Mavran Prashad produced a fine all-round performance to lead his side to a five-wicket victory over Demerara in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under 15 competition at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

Demerara, who won the toss and elected to bat, crawled to a painstaking total of 90 all out in 44.5 overs after their last five wickets produced just 24 runs.

Demerara, who came into yesterday’s final unbeaten, lost their first wicket in the 11th over when left-arm orthodox spinner Hemraj Harrilall bowled the inform Shoaib Shaw for nine to leave the score on 16 for 1.

Chad Shivrattan then joined Movindra Dindyal to face the spin tandem of Harrilall and Abdul Ramsammy who was probably the best off spinner in the competition.

Pressure continued to build and it was not long before Shivrattan was run-out in the 19th over for four when Dindyal played a ball to point and called him for a suicidal single to leave the score on 32 for 2.