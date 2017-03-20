Chase powers Pride to massive win

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Part-time off-spinner Roston Chase grabbed a career-best seven-wicket haul as Barbados Pride crushed embattled Windward Islands Volcanoes by nine wickets inside three days to pick up their second straight win of the newly restarted Regional four-day championship here yesterday.

The hosts quickly wrapped up the Volcanoes innings for a meagre 71 after the visitors resumed the day at Kensington Oval on 34 for five, and then raced to their target of 41 for the loss one just one wicket, to complete victory half-hour before lunch.

Left-handed opener Anthony Alleyne struck a quick-fire 26 from a mere 15 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes, before he was stumped off off-spinner Liam Sebastien.

Only last weekend at the same venue, Pride inflicted a heavy innings defeat on Leeward Islands Hurricanes, also inside three days.

A mere three runs ahead at the start of Sunday’s penultimate day, Volcanoes needed a miracle to push the game into the final day but no such materialised as Chase, beginning the day with two wickets, took all five to fall to finish with seven for 22.

Fast bowler Miguel Cummins failed to add to his tally, ending with three for 47.

Sebastien perished in the day’s fifth over after adding just eight to his overnight five, lbw to Chase pushing forward and Kyle Mayers followed in the bowler’s next over, edging a defensive prod to Ashley Nurse at slip to depart without scoring.

Roland Cato, unbeaten on two at the start, was eighth out for seven with the score on 55, taken at short leg by Shamarh Brooks before Kenroy Peters fell to a catch at mid-on without a run added.

Shane Shillingford then belted two fours and a six a top score of 16 before holing out to square leg.