Scorpions record historic low as wickets tumble

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC — An astonishing 25 wickets fell on Saturday’s second day as the seventh round game in the Regional four-day championship between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes swung back and forth at Sabina Park.

Opting to field first, Scorpions bundled out Hurricanes for 71 with West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor claiming five for 31 and captain and left-arm spinner Nikita Miller (2-4) and pacer Marquino Mindley (2-13) finishing with two wickets apiece.

Rahkeem Cornwall top-scored with 29 while the in-form Kacey Carty chipped in with 26 but were just two of three in double figures.

In reply, Scorpions were sent tumbling for their lowest ever score in first class competition, when they were dismissed for a paltry 56 — falling below the previous 71 recorded 28 years ago. Seamers Jeremiah LOuis (4-4) and Gavin Tonge (4-16) were the main destroyers with four wickets apiece.

With a slim 15-run lead, Hurricanes failed to capitalise, slumping to 31 for five at the close — an overall advantage of just 46 runs heading into day three. Seamers Rovman Powell (2-3) and Taylor (2-16) bagged two wickets apiece to keep Scorpions in the contest. The first day of the contest was abandoned because of rain.