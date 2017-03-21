Assing lone weightlifter for Cuba tournament
Matthew Assing will be Guyana’s lone representative at the Manual Suarez Weightlifting Tournament in Havana, Cuba.
The Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) had named a five-member team to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the ongoing Championship following trials last month. However, due to the lack of funding, the GAWA was forced to reduce the composition of the team.
National Coach, Sean Cozier and Assing who will be competing in the 69kg class will travel to the Spanish speaking island.
The Association would like to thank the Friendship Oxygen Company and the Guyana Olympic Association for their assistance in making the team’s participation a reality.
