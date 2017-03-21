Bent Steer to take on Broad Street Bullies

Following the conclusion of the playoff round, the group stage in the second GT Beer/Petra Organization Futsal championships will commence today with six matches at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In the opening fixture at 19:30hrs, Tucville will lock horns with North East La Penitence whilst Sophia will face off against Albouystown in the second fixture at 20:15hrs.

The third fixture will witness Tiger Bay engaging Back Circle at 21:00hrs while defending champions Bent Street will match skill