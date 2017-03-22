Referees successful at FIFA Fitness test

In an effort to improve the quality of officiating, the Guyana Football Referees Council (GFRC) staged a FIFA Fitness Test on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

On the men’s side, five of the six elite group referees passed the test while all six groups in the assistant referee section were successful. On the women’s side, three out of the five groups of assistant referees passed the examination.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Dion Innis, president of the GFRC and GFF executive committee member said: “The game demands very fit match officials – as fit as the players. We administer these tests at least three times a year to ensure that our match officials are in peak condition.”

Within a short time limit, referees are required to complete a test for repeated sprint ability” with six bursts over 40 metres, and an interval test of a series of 40 consecutive, high-speed runs over 75 metres that are interspersed with 25-metre recovery, walking sections. Assistant Referees must also complete a change of direction ability test, which corresponds to the particular demands of running the line.

Officials that fail to pass the examination will not be eligible to participate in elite competitions organized by the nation member association, CONCACAF and FIFA.