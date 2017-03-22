Referees successful at FIFA Fitness test

In an effort to improve the quality of officiating, the Guyana Football Referees Council (GFRC) staged a FIFA Fitness Test on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

On the men’s side, five of the six elite group referees passed the test while all six groups in the assistant referee section were successful. On the women’s side, three out of the five groups of assistant referees passed the examination.

FIFA referee Venton Mars (left) going through his paces alongside another referee while other officials wait in queue at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Dion Innis, president of the GFRC and GFF executive committee member said: “The game demands very fit match officials – as fit as the players. We administer these tests at least three times a year to ensure that our match officials are in peak condition.”

Within a short time limit, referees are required to complete a test for repeated sprint ability” with six bursts over 40 metres, and an interval test of a series of 40 consecutive, high-speed runs over 75 metres that are interspersed with 25-metre recovery, walking sections. Assistant Referees must also complete a change of direction ability test, which corresponds to the particular demands of running the line.

Officials that fail to pass the examination will not be eligible to participate in elite competitions organized by the nation member association, CONCACAF and FIFA.

More in Sports

CARIFTA bound!

default placeholder

Why the MSC ground?

Time for associations to work together for good of football

NSC seeking to establish sporting hub for New Amsterdam youths

default placeholder

Rose Hall Town Jammers beat New Amsterdam Warriors in final

default placeholder

Wismar/Christianburg Secondary now top Group B

Red-hot Jaguars open up lead in standings

Windies set to begin preparation for Pakistan series

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  2. ‘It wasn’t me’

  3. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

  4. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  5. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  6. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  7. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams

  8. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  9. Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol