Time for associations to work together for good of football
—Says Troy Mendonca
Limacol Football Champions Western Tigers were officially presented with their prizes on Monday along with the other top four finishers at a simple presentation ceremony held at the Brandsville Hotel, Campbellville.
The West Ruimveldt unit clinched the title after edging fierce rival the Guyana Police Force (GPF) 1-0 via a Colin Nelson strike at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda on March 4th.
For their showing Western Tigers walked away with…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments