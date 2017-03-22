Time for associations to work together for good of football

Limacol Football Champions Western Tigers were officially presented with their prizes on Monday along with the other top four finishers at a simple presentation ceremony held at the Brandsville Hotel, Campbellville.

The West Ruimveldt unit clinched the title after edging fierce rival the Guyana Police Force (GPF) 1-0 via a Colin Nelson strike at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda on March 4th.

For their showing Western Tigers walked away with…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.