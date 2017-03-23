Beharry sweetens Hong Kong Sevens team ahead of North America trip

Edward B. Beharry and Companies has once again answered the call of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

Following sponsorship of the national men’s 7s rugby team last year which enabled the ‘Green Machine’ to clinch their eighth Caribbean championship in Trinidad, the long-standing benefactor of the union will now assist the GRFU with their expenses in North America.

During a simple but meaningful ceremony yesterday at the entity's boardroom in Charlotte street, its Brand Manager, Monique Tiwari