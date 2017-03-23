England’s Anderson concerned about future of testcricket

(Reuters) – England fast bowler James Anderson is worried that test cricket is losing popularity as attendances for the longer format are declining, with younger crowds preferring to watch Twenty20.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading test wicket-taker, said the launch of Twenty20 – the first international was in 2005 – and its growing young fanbase had hit crowds for test matches.

“There is a concern. I think if you look at attendances around the world, in test cricket they’re on the decline and it’s probably only in England that we sell out most days for test matches,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports yesterday.

“Obviously, it’s great to see Twenty20 the way it is, drawing crowds and getting young kids into the sport, but there are still a lot of players out there who want to play test cricket and see it as the pinnacle. In the future, it’s something that has got to be looked at,” he added.

Anderson, recovering from a shoulder injury, is set to join Lancashire on the county circuit for the next three months before England host the first test against South Africa in July.

More in Sports

default placeholder

The runs will come, says Australia’s Warner

CARIFTA bound!

Referees successful at FIFA Fitness test

default placeholder

Why the MSC ground?

Time for associations to work together for good of football

NSC seeking to establish sporting hub for New Amsterdam youths

default placeholder

Rose Hall Town Jammers beat New Amsterdam Warriors in final

default placeholder

Wismar/Christianburg Secondary now top Group B

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  2. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. ‘It wasn’t me’

  5. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  6. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

  7. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  8. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams

  9. Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship