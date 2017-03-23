Khan looks to hard work not ‘magic’ for second Pro win

Exciting lightweight prospect, Imran ‘Magic’ Khan makes his highly anticipated ring return on the ‘Locked and Loaded’ card billed for April 9 at the Giftland Mall.

He will be plotting to get back into the winner’s circle against Keeve Allicock after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Quincy Gomes last February and August at the same venue.

Khan, 24, stopped his opponent David Thomas in the second round of his debut bout at the Pattensen edifice in October 2015 but ran into a