Khan looks to hard work not ‘magic’ for second Pro win
Exciting lightweight prospect, Imran ‘Magic’ Khan makes his highly anticipated ring return on the ‘Locked and Loaded’ card billed for April 9 at the Giftland Mall.
He will be plotting to get back into the winner’s circle against Keeve Allicock after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Quincy Gomes last February and August at the same venue.
Khan, 24, stopped his opponent David Thomas in the second round of his debut bout at the Pattensen edifice in October 2015 but ran into a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments