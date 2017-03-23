Sophia sends strong warning with 4-0 defeat of Albouystown

Sparta Boss, West Front Road-Gold is Money, Sophia and North East La Penitence secured contrasting wins when the group stage of the second annual GT Beer/Petra Organization Futsal championships commenced Tuesday.

Losing finalist in the inaugural edition, Sparta Boss overcame Agricola Champion Boys 1-0 in front of a mammoth crowd at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Devon Millington was the difference on the night unleashing a right foot shot from the left side of the field in the 20th minute which was