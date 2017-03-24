Banks DIH sponsors Petra Futsal Championship

Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand became the titular sponsor of the Petra Organization Futsal Championship during a simple presentation ceremony staged yesterday at its Thirst Park Boardroom.

Troy Peters, Communi-cation Officer of Banks DIH Limited during the feature address said the company strives to stage sporting events that target communities, noting “We are extremely pleased to play a part because we know the players in those communities want something to do.”

He further said, "This is where we see it to offer our support and an organization like Petra that plan these events, see the need to have the wards involved. We look forward to continuing the relationship with Petra and