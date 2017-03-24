Hutson very optimistic of CARIFTA Games chances

Following a series of qualifiers, the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) named 12 athletes to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Flow CARIFTA Games in Curacao and the AAG’s President, Aubrey Hutson is “very optimistic” of numerous athletes returning with precious metal.

“I am very very optimistic, we have given them as much exposure that we possibly could and we just expect them to go to CARIFTA and excel and do us and by extension, the nation proud.”

During the Easter weekend Games, the athletes will be competing in Under 18 and Under 20 age groups.