Panama squarely in T&T’s sights – George

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC — Even though Trinidad and Tobago are eyeing wins in both upcoming World Cup qualifiers in the space of five days, midfielder Kevan George said they will be fully concentrated on the first assignment against Panama today.

“Right now it’s not an option,” said the 27-year-old, who plies his trade in the North American Soccer League.

“We have to come together as a unit and get a result on Friday [today]. It’s a mandatory battle for us on Friday [today].”

T&T face a tricky double-header, with CONCACAF giants Mexico the next opponents next Tuesday. After suffering defeats in their opening games of the confederation qualifying final round last November, the hosts know that only two positive results will revive their flagging campaign.

Neither Panama nor Mexico are yet to lose in the competition, with both winning one and drawing one to sit third and second respectively on four points.

George, who has been capped over 20 times for T&T, said the key would be the mental approach to the contest the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

“We are all competitors but we have to learn how to separate things and create a balance,” the Jacksonville Armada defensive midfielder noted.

“We need to think about the performance and with a good performance there is a greater probability of us winning the game,.”

George is one 13 overseas-based included in the squad along with the likes of the Major League Soccer (MLS) trio of former captain Kenwyne Jones, Kevin Molino and Cordell Cato.