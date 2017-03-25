Allicock, Khan bout should be an all-out brawl

Keeve Allicock will be aiming to shine under the bright lights when he fights lightweight prospect, Imran ‘Magic’ Khan on the ‘Locked and Loaded’ card at the Giftland Mall on April 9.

The popular pugilist from Albouystown has been handed a golden opportunity to showcase his skills on the first of a series of cards at the Pattensen edifice.

The concept which is promoted by the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), offers young boxing prospects the chance to perform in front of the flashing cameras and gain valuable experience before progressing onto …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.