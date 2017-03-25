Ambris signals selectors with career-best hundred

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC — Sunil Ambris kept his name in the selectors’ minds with a career-best first class hundred to rescue Windward Islands Volcanoes on the opening day of their eighth round game in the Regional four-day championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes yesterday.

Playing at Warner Park, the talented right-hander slammed a brilliant unbeaten 155 under pressure — his third first class hundred — to lift Volcanoes to 371 for six at the close.

Sunil Ambris … struck a career-best 155 not out.

Veteran opener Devon Smith chipped in with 65, all-rounder Kyle Mayers got 33 not out while opener Tyrone Theophile got 30 and Jerlani Robinson, 29.

Sent in, Volcanoes benefitted from an opening stand of 76 between Smith and Theophile, which helped pushed them up to 97 for one at lunch.

Smith struck 12 fours off 115 balls in just over 2-1/2 hours while Theophile hit six fours in a 74-ball knock.

When they were separated, Smith put on a further 47 for the second wicket with Robinson who faced 56 deliveries and struck five fours.

When three wickets fell for 12 runs to leave Volcanoes declining at 135 for four, Ambris stepped up to frustrate Hurricanes in a splendid innings.

Building on his rich form in last month’s Regional Super50, he hammered 22 fours and five sixes in a dazzling 142-ball display.

He dominated an 89-run, fifth wicket partnership with Sebastien before adding a further  90 in an up tempo, unbroken sixth wicket stand with Mayers who belted four boundaries and a six off 61 deliveries.

