Cycling season resumes with Star Party Rental 11-race card

The 2017 cycling season will resume today in the National Park with the staging of the fourth annual Star Party Rental 11-race programme.

According to organizer of the event, Hassan Mohamed, the day’s activities are scheduled to pedal off at 09:00hrs.

The event will be headlined with the 35-lap open race which was won by Orville Hinds last year.

The Linden based rider took the spoils in a time of one hour, 16 minutes and seconds.

Hinds who has been out of form will be hard pressed to repeat since Hamza Eastman, Shaquel Agard, Jamal John and Paul DeNobrega have been dominating proceedings on the circuit this season.

A new junior champion will be crowned in that division since last year’s winner Raphael Leung has moved up in the ranks while Junior Niles will look defend the veteran’s category.

Other events scheduled to be contested include: the 12 to 14 years boys and girls (3 laps), veterans over-50 years (5 laps), veterans over-60 years (5 laps), upright cyclists (5 laps), BMX boys open (3 laps), BMX boys 12 to 14 years (3 laps), BMX boys 9 to 12 years (3 laps) and BMX boys 6 to 9 years (3 laps).

Representatives of Star Party Rental are expected to present the spoils to the top performers.