Futsal action resumes today

The second round of group matches in the second GT Beer/Petra Organization Futsal Championship continues today with six matches at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In the opening fixture at 19:30hrs, Tiger Bay will oppose Agricola Champion Boys whilst Tucville face-off with West Back Road in the second fixture at 20:15hrs.

The third contest will witness Sophia engaging Broad Street Bullies at 21:00hrs while defending champion Bent Street matches skill with Albouystown in the fourth showdown at 21:45hrs.

In the final two fixtures, West Front Road-Gold is Money engages North East La Penitence at 22:30hrs and inaugural losing finalist Sparta Boss battles Back Circle from 23:15hrs.