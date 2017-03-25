Milo schools football continues this weekend

The round of 16 elimination stage of the fifth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championships commences today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with four group matches.

Masters Academy will engage Tutorial Secondary in the event opener at 11:00hrs. In the second matchup, Carmel Secondary battles former winner Lodge Secondary at 12:30hrs.

At 14:00hrs, former losing finalist Dolphin Secondary engages Sir Leon Lessons. In the final fixture at 15:30hrs, Morgan Learning Centre will face-off with East Ruimveldt.

The tourney will continue tomorrow at the same venue with second round of matches in the round of 16 division. At 11:00hrs, Queenstown engages Buxton Youth Developers.

School of the Nations matches skills with Pure Masters from 12:30hrs in the second contest while the third fixture at 14:00hrs will see Queens College locking horns with hated rivals the Bishops High.

The final match of the section will pit two-time defending champion Chase Academy against former losing finalist South Ruimveldt from 15:30hrs.

