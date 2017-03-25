Scorpions slump despite Blackwood, Green fifties

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — A breezy half-century from Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood failed to prevent a Jamaica Scorpions batting collapse on the opening day of their eighth round game against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here yesterday.

The right-hander punched 68 off 84 balls Scorpions, asked to bat first at Queen’s Park Oval, were bowled out for a disappointing 201.

Red Force, however, lost a cluster of wickets to end the day on 79 for three, with captain and opener Kyle Hope unbeaten on 33.

The hosts were tottering 49 for three but Hope combined with left-hander Yannic Cariah, who made 19 not out, to prop up the innings in an unbroken 30-run, fourth wicket partnership.

Hope has so far faced 121 balls in 2-1/2 hours at the crease and struck three fours.

Earlier, Scorpions, attempting to avoid a third straight defeat, did themselves no favours with a disappointing batting display.

Slumping at 150 for nine, they needed number 10 Derval Green’s robust 53 off 54 deliveries with eight fours and two sixes, to crest the 200-run mark.

Devon Thomas was the only other batsman to pass 20 with 23 of 35 balls.

Leg-spinner Imran Khan wrecked the innings with four for 28 while left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell picked up three for 34 and off-spinner Bryan Charles, two for 55.

Wobbling on 50 for three, Scorpions were rescued by a 51-run fourth wicket stand between Blackwood and Paul Palmer (13).

The right-handed Blackwood struck nine fours in an attractive innings but was one of six wickets to fall for 49 runs as Scorpions fell apart.