Top horses on show tomorrow at Budhan Memorial seven-race card
Following last Sunday’s post-Phagwah meet, the horse racing season will continue tomorrow with the staging of a seven-race card at the Budhan Memorial Turf Club and Sports Complex.
In excess of $3M will be up for grabs during the fixture which will be headlined by the J1 and Lower event.
Most of the country’s top J and Lower steeds like Red Jet, Red Regent, Party Time, Little, Daddy’s Dollars and Blue Lightning will be in action.
Action at the No. 66 Village, Corentyne venue starts at 13:00hrs.
Other events carded include the K and Lower, Three-Year-Old Guyana bred, L1 and Lower, L2 and Lower Unclassified and Non-Winners.
