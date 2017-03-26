Allen half-century keeps Scorpions on top

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Fabian Allen lashed an aggressive half-century in his first match of the season and second in first class cricket, to help Jamaica Scorpions keep their noses in front on day two of their eighth round game against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here yesterday.

After eking out a small 27-run first innings lead, Scorpions found themselves stumbling badly on 66 for five in their second innings at Queen’s Park Oval before the 21-year-old arrived at the crease to pummel a top score of 60 of 68 balls, and help lift the visitors to 172 for seven at the close — an overall lead of 199 runs heading into Sunday’s third day.

Allen blasted five fours and four sixes as he posted his maiden first class half-century but more importantly, put on 65 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Devon Thomas who made 38.

Antiguan Thomas faced 59 balls and counted six fours before falling lbw to pacer Marlon Richards who finished with two for 25.

Allen added a further further 33 for the seventh wicket with Damion Jacobs (14 not out) before finally departing.

Seamer Rayad Emrit, with three for 30, had done the damage earlier as Scorpions top order failed to find an answer to a purposeful Red Force attack.

The hosts, though, produced yet another disappointing batting display to be bowled out for 173, after resuming the day on 79 for three.

Captain and opener Kyle Hope, unbeaten on 33 overnight, top-scored with 67 while left-hander Yannic Cariah, starting the day on 19, made 45 — providing hope for Red Force in a positive 88-run, fourth wicket stand.

Hope faced 214 balls and struck six fours while Cariah consumed 129 deliveries and also counted six boundaries.

Once they were separated, however, Red Force slumped to 161 for seven at lunch and never recovered. Captain and left-arm spinner Nikita Miller claimed four for 39 while leg-spinner Damion Jacobs picked up three for 46.